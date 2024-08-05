Baloch Yakjehti Committee is a proxy of terrorist organisations, DG ISPR says

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday said Baloch Yakjehti Committee and its leadership is “a proxy of terrorist organisations and criminal mafias”.

The DG ISPR’s remarks came as he answered questions in a press conference at Rawalpindi’s General Headquarters (GHQ).

“Baloch Yakjehti Committee and its so called leadership is a proxy of terrorist organisations and criminal mafias. It is nothing more than that,” he said. “This proxy has been assigned a task to run a propaganda campaign against the law enforcement agencies who are working against terrorism, illegal mafias, and smugglers.”

Illegal, political mafia looking to sabotage Azm-e-Istehkam, DG ISPR says

Giving an overview of socio-economic measures of the armed forces in the country, the DG ISPR said around 23622 intelligence based operations have been conducted so far in 2024, while 2,025 of them were carried out in the last 15 days.

He said 24 terrorists were eliminated during these operations.

The DG ISPR maintained that the security forces, along with other law enforcement agencies, conduct over 100 operations on daily basis.

Speaking about the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Ahmed Sharif said the government had recently notified the group as “Fitna al-Khawarij”.

“From now on, we will use the term Fitna al-Khawarij to refer to the TTP, while all terrorists associated with the group would be termed khariji (outcasts),” he said.

The DG ISPR said 139 soldiers embraced martyrdom during the first seven months of 2024.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the brave martyrs and their families,” he said.

Ahmed Sharif said, besides counterterrorism measures, the armed forces were playing a leading role in the education, health, agriculture and other sectors by establishing public welfare projects in various parts of the country, especially in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

“Digital education is being provided to the youth,” he said. “About 92 schools are being run in Balochistan for better education and 19,000 student are getting education from there.”

The army has also established 171 schools and three cadet colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he added.

“Pakistan Army set up medical camps in various districts where free treatment was provided,” the DG ISPR said.