KE extends bill payment dates by 10 days for July, August

K-Electric (KE) on Monday extended the deadline for payment of electricity bills by 10 days as applied in other distribution companies across the country.

“Due date for K-Electric bills due in July [and] August have been extended by 10 days as applied in other distribution companies across Pakistan,” the power company said in a statement.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz ordered a 10-day extension for electricity bill payments.

The Power Division issued a notification today in this regard, directing all electricity distribution companies to implement the decision.

This decision comes after a countrywide backlash against inflated electricity prices and outcry by power consumers against the rising costs and economic pressures of recent months.