Two wanted members of car snatcher gang arrested

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have claimed to have arrested two wanted members of a car snatcher gang involved in numerous vehicle and motorbike snatching activities and recovered snatched vehicles, motorbikes, weapons, and daggers used in crimes from their possession.

According to a police official, Industrial Area police team arrested two wanted carjackers. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a car and motorbike snatcher gang, he said.

He said that the accused were arrested by police namely as Naveed Khan and AsimUllah. The police team also recovered the snatched vehicle, two motorbikes, weapons, and dagger used in the crime from their possession, he said, adding that cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The official said that during the initial investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in car-snatching activities in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, police arrest 31 outlaws from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said.

The official said that the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely, Muhammad Tariq and recovered 1,720 gram of heroin from his possession. The Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely, Shuja and recovered a dagger from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely, Muhammad Waseem and recovered one 12-bore rifle from his possession. Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely, Muhammad Ramiz and recovered 20 litres of liquor from his possession.

The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely, Khaista Gull and recovered 120 gram heroin from his possession. Noon Police team arrested an accused namely, Muhammad Asif and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Sumbal police team arrested three accused namely, Gulaly, ZakirUllah and HazratUllah, and recovered 30 bore pistols from their possession, while police arrested two accused namely, Muhammad Nadeem and Zeeshan involved in illegally selling petrol.

The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely, Ali and Saleem and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession, while the police team also arrested an accused namely, Waliur Rehman involved in illegally refilling a gas cylinder. Moreover, the Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely, Muhammad Yousaf and recovered a dagger from his possession.

The Koral police team arrested an accused namely, Umair involved in illegally selling petrol. The Humak police team arrested three accused namely, Saddam Hussain, Bilal Hussain and Ali Hussain and recovered two 30-bore pistols and 510 gram heroin from their possession.

