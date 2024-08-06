LDA seals over two dozen properties

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal construction and commercial fee defaulters, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed over two dozen properties and partially demolished three illegal constructions.

According to the LDA, the LDA teams conducted the operation in Allama Iqbal Town and Multan Road. During the operation, the LDA teams sealed 10 properties for not paying commercial fees and 16 for illegal commercial use. Moreover, three properties were partially demolished of unlawful construction. The sealed properties included general stores, saloons, food points and private schools.

The operation was supervised by LDA Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone II. Multiple notices were issued to these properties before the operation. The LDA enforcement wing and a large contingent of police also participated in the operation. LDA DG Tahir Farooq has directed the officials concerned to intensify actions against illegal constructions and commercial fee defaulters in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024