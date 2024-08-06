Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-06

Erdogan slams ‘digital fascism’ after Turkey blocks Instagram

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan fiercely criticised social media companies on Monday, saying they sought to “muzzle the Palestinian people’s voices”, after Turkey blocked access to Instagram last week.

Turkey was holding talks with Instagram on Monday after the move, which followed a top Turkish official’s accusation that the social media site blocked condolence posts over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas.

Turkey has denounced Israel’s attacks on Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire, and criticised what it calls unconditional support for Israel by the West. “We are facing a digital fascism that has no tolerance for even the photographs of Palestinian martyrs and bans them immediately,” Erdogan said, citing the killing of Haniyeh.

“They are resorting to every means to hide Israel’s cruelty and muzzle the Palestinian people’s voices. Especially social media companies have literally become militants,” he said in a speech in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Israel and its Western allies say Hamas is a terrorist organisation, a view rejected by predominantly Muslim Turkey, which is a NATO member.

Israel Recep Tayyip Erdogan social media Instagram Gaza Palestinians Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Turkiye Israel Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

Erdogan slams ‘digital fascism’ after Turkey blocks Instagram

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

Govt to retire expensive power plants

PM for granting due rights to people of Kashmir, Palestine

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

May 9 riots: No change in army’s stance: DG ISPR

13 dead, 18 injured in KPK rain-related incidents: NDMA

Read more stories