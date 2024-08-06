Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-06

US natgas lower

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell more than 1% to a one-week low on Monday on forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks, while traders assessed the potential impact from Hurricane Debby, which could lead to lower demand for the fuel.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.79 cents, or about 1%, to $1.95 per million British thermal units at 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT).

“There’s going to be power outages from the storm that could go into many state and it could also cool down the temperatures, so that is one of the reasons why we’re seeing some pressure here in the natural gas ... and you also have to consider the fact that stock markets are melting down amid a slowdown in economy; I think it’s also taking its toll on the mood of the market,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

natgas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas lower

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

Govt to retire expensive power plants

PM for granting due rights to people of Kashmir, Palestine

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

May 9 riots: No change in army’s stance: DG ISPR

13 dead, 18 injured in KPK rain-related incidents: NDMA

Read more stories