ATIR rules: ‘Islamabad taxmen conducted proceedings in unprofessional way’

ISLAMABAD: Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) has held that Islamabad tax officers have conducted tax proceedings in an unprofessional, arbitrary and pre-determined manner without judicious application of mind and without proper appreciation of the facts of the case.

In a specific case, the tax officials of Islamabad have also advised the taxpayer to approach Chairman Federal Board of Revenue under section 7 of the FBR Act, 2007, ATIR order added.

It is reliably learnt that a landmark order has been issued by the ATIR wherein ATIR observed that prejudice caused to the taxpayer had been addressed mainly by the CIR (A) and in small measure, by us. Taxpayer is at liberty to agitate this matter of alleged high handedness before FBR.

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt who has represented the case before ATIR informed that it is fundamental that all statutes be applied with fairness and justice, and public functionaries are constitutionally mandated to act in a just and fair manner.

Every public functionary is obligated to adhere to the provisions of the Constitution, and no one should suffer due to the incompetence of public officials. Public functionaries are duty-bound to act in accordance with the law.

Waheed Butt further stated that taxpayers expected the enforcement of law and Constitutional rights and exercise the powers conferred on FBR by the Legislature honestly in the interest of Pakistan, but tax department is involved in violation of constitutional rights of the taxpayers for claiming huge illegal rewards out of precious taxpayer’s money.

ATIR order states “During the course of hearing the learned AR has filed a copy of audited accounts.

