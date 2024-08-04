AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz pays rich tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police Day

  • Premier praises Police for unwavering commitment and crucial role as the frontline defenders in the fight against terrorism
BR Web Desk Published 04 Aug, 2024 01:27pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday paid rich tribute to the Police personnel who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard the public and their property, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message on the occasion of National Police Martyrs’ Day, the Prime Minister praised the Police for their unwavering commitment and crucial role as the frontline defenders in the fight against terrorism.

Another police officer shot dead in Quetta

Highlighting the bravery of the Police, the Prime Minister highlighted their continuous sacrifices in securing a better future for the nation.

He assured that the federal government is dedicated to supporting the families of these martyrs, particularly in the areas of education and health for their children.

Recalling his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, PM Sharif noted his administration’s significant and historic package designed to benefit the families of Police martyrs, reinforcing his commitment to their welfare.

DSP CTD Ali Raza killed

National Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed today to pay homage to the services of the police department.

The day aims to honor brave policemen of the nation and express solidarity with their families.

Special functions will be held across the country to appreciate the sacrifices of the police force for establishing peace.

