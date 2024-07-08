AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-08

DSP CTD Ali Raza killed

Monitoring Desk Published 08 Jul, 2024 08:25am

KKARACHI: Senior Counter-Terrorism Department officer DSP Ali Raza – a close colleague of late Chaudhry Aslam – was killed when unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled the area in Karimabad area on Sunday, police said.

He was posted as DSP Investigation for CTD. Raza succumbed to his injuries at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the incident unfolded when two suspects on a motorcycle, wearing helmets, opened fire on DSP Ali Raza’s vehicle. When DSP Ali Raza stepped out of his vehicle and started moving towards the gate, the suspects opened fire, hitting him with three bullets.

The attack also left three of the security guards injured. They stated that as the assailants were fleeing the scene, they also shot at the area’s security guard.

Senior police officials and the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) unit have recovered eleven bullet shells from the crime scene, indicating the use of a semi-automatic weapon in the attack.

Investigations have revealed that DSP Ali Raza was a “close colleague” of the late Chaudhry Aslam, a senior police official who was killed in a Taliban bombing 10 years ago. Raza had actively participated in operations against Lyari gang violence and terrorism during his distinguished career.

The slain DSP had also served as the station house officer (SHO) at various police stations, including the CTD, underscoring his extensive experience and expertise in law enforcement.

According to police, DSP Raza did not usually carry a security guard with him during his off-duty hours. The slain officer used to visit his friends in the evenings and socialising without any additional security measures.

