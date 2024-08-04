Gold prices all-time high

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday receded from all-time highs with the global bullion value dropping below $2450 an ounce, traders said.

The weekend market closed gold trading at $256, 800 per tola and Rs220, 165 per 10 grams, after going down from record highs by Rs500 and Rs429, respectively. On the world market, bullion value also slipped from the unprecedented levels by $15 to $2443 an ounce with silver still hovering at $29 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices are unchanged at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

