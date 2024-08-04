LCCI vows full support to IT sector

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar has assured continuing support for the development of the information technology sector.

Speaking as a chief guest at the ‘CXO Meetup: Transforming Business Strategies’ at a local hotel on Saturday, he spoke on length on issues being faced by the businesses in the country. Google, Co Build Pvt. Limited and Peak Solutions jointly organized the event.

Co Build announced a significant milestone of officially becoming Google’s partner in Pakistan. Punjab Information Technology Board Director General Sajid Latif, CEO Co Build Imad Malik, CEO Peak Solutions Mudassar Naeem Chaudhry, Abdul Wahab and CEOs of different companies also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that the neighbouring country is earning huge foreign exchange through IT export alone.

