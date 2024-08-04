Growing belligerence of Israel: assassination of Haniyeh in Iran

That the National Assembly of Pakistan has shown rare unanimity is a fact as the lower house of parliament has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Gaza. The MPs have rightly described the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran as a “deliberate conspiracies to sabotage efforts to stop” the ongoing Gaza conflict. Funeral prayers in absentia were also held for martyr Haniyeh across the country after Friday prayers yesterday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members belonging to all political parties attended the funeral prayers offered in absentia for Haniyeh. Be that as it may, the Zionist state led by Benjamin Netanyahu has lost its marbles, to say the least. Its growing belligerence that has found its best expression in the assassination of the Hamas leader has heightened tensions in the region and beyond. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced strikes on Beirut and Tehran as a “dangerous escalation”. Let me conclude this letter to the Editor with the remarks made by Fathi Nimer, Palestine policy fellow at Al-Shabaka – a global independent Palestinian think tank.

Nimer says, among other things, that “His [Haniyeh’s] children and grandchildren were among the tens of thousands of victims of Israel’s genocide. He was assassinated like his predecessors, and it is possible that his successors might also face a similar fate. Yet it remains clear that decades of these assassinations were unable to thwart Palestinian resistance, and their capabilities continue to develop and tip the balance of power in the region.”

Saadia Shafi,

Karachi

