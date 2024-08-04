AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-04

China’s hybrid chilli seeds to help multiply yield: WealthPK

INP Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: China’s hybrid chilli seeds hold the potential to transform Pakistan’s agriculture, promising enhanced yields and greater resilience against climate challenges,” reports WealthPK.

“China’s hybrid chilli seeds, renowned for their high yield and resilience, offer a significant improvement over the traditional variety,” Said M Nowsherwan, Senior Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), told WealthPK.

“Additionally, the hybrid seeds produce chillies of superior quality, characterized by a uniform size, vibrant colour, and enhanced flavour. This quality boost is expected to open new avenues for both domestic consumption and export markets, thereby enhancing the income of farmers.

He said, “One of the standout features of the hybrid seeds is their adaptability to diverse climatic conditions. Pakistan, with its varied agro-climatic zones, can greatly benefit from this trait.’’

M Nowsherwan

