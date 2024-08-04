China’s hybrid chilli seeds to help multiply yield: WealthPK

ISLAMABAD: China’s hybrid chilli seeds hold the potential to transform Pakistan’s agriculture, promising enhanced yields and greater resilience against climate challenges,” reports WealthPK.

“China’s hybrid chilli seeds, renowned for their high yield and resilience, offer a significant improvement over the traditional variety,” Said M Nowsherwan, Senior Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), told WealthPK.

“Additionally, the hybrid seeds produce chillies of superior quality, characterized by a uniform size, vibrant colour, and enhanced flavour. This quality boost is expected to open new avenues for both domestic consumption and export markets, thereby enhancing the income of farmers.

He said, “One of the standout features of the hybrid seeds is their adaptability to diverse climatic conditions. Pakistan, with its varied agro-climatic zones, can greatly benefit from this trait.’’