AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-03

Tokyo plunges as equity markets track Wall St

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

HONG KONG: Tokyo tanked as it led losses across Asia on Friday owing to a stronger yen and expectations for more Japanese rate hikes, and after disappointing data sparked a plunge on Wall Street and fuelled fresh fears of a US recession.

The optimism that greeted Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell’s indication on Wednesday that borrowing costs could be cut in September has given way to trepidation that the slowdown in the world’s number one economy might be more pronounced than previously thought.

The central bank has for months been looking for confirmation that inflation is well on the way down and the labour market is softening, while at the same time trying to avoid a sharp plunge in business activity. It has largely been confident in achieving a “soft landing”.

But news Thursday that the US factory sector shrunk faster than forecast in July — and for the fourth consecutive month — raised eyebrows.

That came as another report showed the private sector created far fewer jobs than expected in July — and many fewer than in June.

The private sector added 122,000 jobs in July, down from June’s revised 155,000 figure, while unemployment claims also spiked more than anticipated. Focus is now on the release of the major jobs report due later Friday, which will give a clearer snapshot of the labour situation.

The news dealt a blow to investors, who are also dealing with a disappointing earnings season from Big Tech, a key driver of the global rally that has helped push many markets to multiple record highs this year.

Wall Street Equity markets Tokyo Japan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo plunges as equity markets track Wall St

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories