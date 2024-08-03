AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-03

IT growth: Viper becomes a certified partner of Google

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: In a significant move for foster IT growth and collaboration, Viper Technology has become a certified partner of Google Chrome, Google Workspace, and Google Workspace for education.

This certification highlights Viper Technology’s commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and support for Google products. This partnership underscores Viper Technology’s dedication to advancing technological capabilities and enhancing productivity for its clients.

Viper Academy is already actively engaged in providing training programs. Viper Technology, a leader in the local IT industry, will use this platform to advocate for increased investment from Google Cloud in Pakistan. Now Viper will work in Pakistan as a certified partner for Google Chrome, Google Workspace, and Google Workspace for Education.

The development comes after the recent visit of Esna Ong from the Google Cloud team. During her visit to Pakistan, Viper Technology hosted a meeting for esteemed tech leaders with Esna Ong from the Google Cloud team. During the meeting Esna Ong met with local industry experts and discussed future opportunities and partnerships for fostering technological growth and collaboration.

The meeting brought together prominent figures from Karachi’s IT sector, aiming to build a stronger network of technology leaders dedicated to advancing Pakistan’s digital landscape.

During the event, Khushnood Aftab, CEO Viper Technology emphasized the importance of training the next generation of Pakistani tech professionals for faster growth in the IT sector. Viper Technology proposed initiatives for Google Cloud to invest in Pakistan’s tech education by not only training the youth but also providing programs to train the trainers. This dual approach aims to create a sustainable and skilled workforce that can drive the nation’s technology sector forward.

On this development, Khushnood Aftab has said that collaborating with global tech giants like Google Cloud is crucial for Pakistan’s technological advancement. “We are committed to creating opportunities for our young tech enthusiasts and ensuring they have access to the best training and resources available.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education IT sector Google IT Google Cloud Google Chrome Google Workspace Viper Technology

Comments

200 characters

IT growth: Viper becomes a certified partner of Google

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories