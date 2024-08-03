IT growth: Viper becomes a certified partner of Google

KARACHI: In a significant move for foster IT growth and collaboration, Viper Technology has become a certified partner of Google Chrome, Google Workspace, and Google Workspace for education.

This certification highlights Viper Technology’s commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and support for Google products. This partnership underscores Viper Technology’s dedication to advancing technological capabilities and enhancing productivity for its clients.

Viper Academy is already actively engaged in providing training programs. Viper Technology, a leader in the local IT industry, will use this platform to advocate for increased investment from Google Cloud in Pakistan. Now Viper will work in Pakistan as a certified partner for Google Chrome, Google Workspace, and Google Workspace for Education.

The development comes after the recent visit of Esna Ong from the Google Cloud team. During her visit to Pakistan, Viper Technology hosted a meeting for esteemed tech leaders with Esna Ong from the Google Cloud team. During the meeting Esna Ong met with local industry experts and discussed future opportunities and partnerships for fostering technological growth and collaboration.

The meeting brought together prominent figures from Karachi’s IT sector, aiming to build a stronger network of technology leaders dedicated to advancing Pakistan’s digital landscape.

During the event, Khushnood Aftab, CEO Viper Technology emphasized the importance of training the next generation of Pakistani tech professionals for faster growth in the IT sector. Viper Technology proposed initiatives for Google Cloud to invest in Pakistan’s tech education by not only training the youth but also providing programs to train the trainers. This dual approach aims to create a sustainable and skilled workforce that can drive the nation’s technology sector forward.

On this development, Khushnood Aftab has said that collaborating with global tech giants like Google Cloud is crucial for Pakistan’s technological advancement. “We are committed to creating opportunities for our young tech enthusiasts and ensuring they have access to the best training and resources available.”

