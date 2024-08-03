ATC rejects PTI media coordinator Janjua’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) International Media Coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua’s application seeking post-arrest bail in a terrorism case registered against him at the CTD police station.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, while announcing its reserved judgment, dismissed Janjua’s post-arrest plea. Janjua’s lawyers, Imaan Zainab-Mazari and Hadi Chatta appeared before the court.

Chatta, while arguing before the court said that the crime scene made against Januja is very funny. His client was abducted in the morning after breaking his house gate by the abductors, he said, adding that when issued Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders for his recovery then during CTD obtained his physical remand from ATC.

Chatta further said that there is no mention of any proscribed organisation in the first information report (FIR) while the remand has been obtained on the grounds that the accused have an alleged link with a terror organisation.

The judge remarked that the accused should be kept in jail till the arrival of the National Science Forensic Agency (NSFA) report.

Chatta told the court that it was necessary to prove the presence of Janjua at the police picket. As per the record, the alleged link of his client has not been proved with terror organisation, he said.

The prosecutor while objecting to Janjua’s post-arrest bail said that the forensic of Janjua’s video has yet not been conducted. To this, the judge inquired what would happen tomorrow, if it was proved that the explosive had not been recovered from Janjua.

The prosecutor requested the court to wait till the forensic report of the accused’s video. The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict.

Later, the court rejected Januja’s post-arrest bail application.

Meanwhile, a special court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to PTI International Media Coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua in a case registered against him regarding allegedly spreading anti-state propaganda.

Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah, while hearing the case, granted bail to Janjua in a case registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, against the surety bond of Rs50,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on July 30 sent Janjua to jail in a case of terrorism but the FIA arrested him in a case already registered against PTI’s secretary information Raoof Hasan and others. Janjua’s lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Chatta appeared before the court.

