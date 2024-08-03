AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Aug 03, 2024

Minister, Ejaz discuss IPP issue, security of Chinese

Published August 3, 2024

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz in his office. During the meeting, IPPs issue, security of Chinese, promotion of technical education and industry issues were discussed.

Both the leaders emphasized on revision of agreements with IPPs. It was also agreed to create a separate special economic zone for Chinese investors in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that capacity payment without providing electricity to some IPPs is injustice to the poor people. Contracts with IPPs have become a burden on the economy.

In order to save the country’s economy from destruction, these agreements have to be revised. IPPs have to come towards solar energy to provide cheap electricity to the industry and the people.

The provincial minister said that the textile sector is an important sector of the economy. Garment City is being built in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park for the promotion of this sector. He said that by shifting the Chinese industry to Punjab, the local people will get employment. The Provincial Minister said that TEVTA institutes, labs and courses are being upgraded.

Ejaz said that industries are closing down due to expensive electricity and facilities should be given to the industrialists to keep the wheel of the industry moving. He said that expensive electricity has become a burden for the public. People are committing suicide due to huge bills. To free industry and people from expensive electricity, IPPs have to be got rid of.

Gohar Ejaz said that the industry will not develop until the rates of electricity are not equal to the world. He said that when I was the federal minister, I made 3 visits to China to bring Chinese investment and met with more than 600 Chinese investors and encouraged them to invest in Pakistan.

He said that more investment from China is necessary for the development of the economy. For this purpose, a separate special economic zone has to be created for Chinese investors. In the end, Mufti Ahmed Ali offered a special prayer for the improvement of Pakistan’s economy and peace and security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs TEVTA Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Gohar Ejaz Capacity payment rates of electricity security of Chinese

