AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-08-03

A stagnating law

Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

EDITORIAL: There are no two opinions on that young offenders should not be held in regular prisons because it messes them up. Besides, the idea is not to punish but reform them. It’s been a while, i.e., 2000 when the first step in that directions was taken through the Juvenile Justice System Ordinance.

Later in May of 2018, the Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA) was passed making several important improvements in it, including establishment of juvenile rehabilitation centres where delinquents are to be confined with access to education and skill training till the completion of sentence period or until turning 18 years of age.

It also gives them the right to legal assistance at state expense, of which a juvenile is to be informed within 24 hours of taking him/her into custody. Furthermore, during investigations underage accused are to be kept in ‘observation homes’ rather than police stations.

Sadly, more than six years on, the law remains to be to put into practice, prompting the Lahore High Court to observe during the proceedings of a recent case that the JJSA, like many other laws, remained merely a paper law, as it had failed to protect the welfare and facilitate social reintegration of young offenders.

According to a report appearing in this paper, a woman had petitioned the court for the recovery of her 11-year-old grandson from alleged ‘illegal custody’ of Gujrat police. The detainee was produced before the court along with his two co-accused siblings, a boy and a girl — all in a pathetic condition.

While handing them to the Child Protection Bureau the court ruled that henceforth the custody of juveniles shall be regulated by the Bureau which will undertake all necessary measures to ensure that these vulnerable children are safeguarded from future involvement in any unwanted activities. Apparently, the petitioner in this instance had the resources to pay legal fees to plead her case.

Almost all such delinquents being poor, their families can ill afford to do that. Which is why the JJSA made it a responsibility of the government to provide legal assistance as a right, and inform the accused of that right. Nothing has changed. As usual, they are left at the mercy of police personnel who employ coercive tactics to make them admit crimes they may not have committed.

The court now has directed the government to establish juvenile rehabilitation centres in every district of the province, and the Prosecutor General of Punjab as well as the police chief to submit their respective compliance reports within two months.

Adherence to all provisions of the present law has been emphasised so as to ensure the criminal justice system is fair, humane, and geared towards rehabilitation of juvenile offenders. This approach is not only good for the affected individuals but also greater good of society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC law Juvenile Justice System Act JJSA Child Protection Bureau

Comments

200 characters

A stagnating law

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories