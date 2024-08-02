AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AIRLINK 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.96%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (16.71%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
DGKC 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.29%)
HUMNL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.84%)
MLCF 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.01%)
PAEL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.46%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.28%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 58.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (7.55%)
TPLP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.04%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,320 Increased By 93.6 (1.14%)
BR30 25,937 Increased By 457 (1.79%)
KSE100 78,227 Increased By 486.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,228 Increased By 183.1 (0.73%)
Australia, NZ dollars grapple with risk aversion as US growth fears weigh

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:43am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was pinned near three-month lows on Friday as weak US data fuelled fears of a sharp slowdown in the world’s largest economy, sending investors to the embrace of the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc.

The Aussie held at $0.6501, having fallen 0.5% overnight to just above a three-month low of $0.6480 hit on Wednesday.

More support lies around $0.6466, with resistance at $0.6580.

For the week, it is down 0.6%, the third consecutive week of decline, partly due to the unwinding of the popular carry trade where investors borrowed the low-yielding yen to invest in higher-yield currencies.

Against the yen, the Aussie hit a six-month low of 96.59 yen on Friday, which brought the weekly loss to a hefty 3.4%.

It also scaled a six-month trough on the Swiss franc, fetching 0.5654 francs.

The New Zealand dollar had better luck and was holding at $0.5943, having finished Thursday little changed.

For the week, the kiwi is up 1.0%, largely due to gains against the Aussie as markets swung to price out any chance of an interest rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia following favourable inflation data.

Still, against the Japanese currency, it touched a 2023 low of 88.33 yen Overnight, data showed US manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in eight months in July, while a gauge for employment fell sharply, indicating risk to the key payrolls report due on Friday are to the downside.

Australia, NZ dollars set for biggest two-week drop

That slammed Wall Street and boosted bonds, prompting traders to bet there is even a 30% chance that the US Federal Reserve could cut rates by 50 basis points in September as the economy slows.

For all of 2024, more than three cuts have been priced in.

“With the market firmly moving to a mantra that bad news is bad news for risky assets and sentiment, where swaps are pricing an element of more emergency cuts, poor US job numbers will not be digested well at all,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

The shift has been echoed in Australia where investors are pricing in a 90% probability that the current 4.35% cash rate could be cut in December.

Swaps also imply a total easing of 80 basis points by the end of 2025, more than doubling in a week.

Bonds, however, have had a good week due to the prospect of early rate cuts.

Three-year bond futures rallied 7 ticks to 96.37, the highest since early April.

That brought their weekly gain to a whopping 31 ticks, the biggest rise since July 2023.

Ten-year bonds also rose 6 ticks to a four-month top of 95.97, with the weekly gain at 28 ticks.

