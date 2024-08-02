AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.4%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.64%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.06%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.27%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.91%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.06%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.8 (1.05%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By 412.1 (1.62%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 490.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,222 Increased By 176.4 (0.7%)
Japan’s Nikkei drops 5% after Wall Street sell-off

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:15am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled 5% on Friday to hit a six-month low after Wall Street slumped overnight on US economic worries, while uncertainties over the Japanese central bank’s tightening path also weighed on the market.

The Nikkei was down 4.7% at 36,333.21, as of 0128 GMT.

Earlier in the day, it declined as much as 5% to hit its lowest since Feb. 7.

The broader Topix was down 5.5% at 2,554.85.

US stocks kicked off August sharply lower after a round of economic data spurred concerns the economy may be slowing faster than anticipated while the Federal Reserve maintains a restrictive monetary policy.

“Momentum in the US market turned negative overnight, with concerns about recession rising. That weighed on Japanese equities a lot today,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“In Japan, the market is uncertain about whether the BOJ will raise interest rates again this year and by how much,” said Tsuboi, adding that higher rates could strengthen the yen and that could hurt exporters.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron tanked 12% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest slipped 7%. Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 6.8%.

Japan’s Topix hits 34-year peak as banks advance, tech rebounds

All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, with financials sectors leading the losses.

The brokerage sector lost 11% and the banking sector fell 8.4%.

The Nikkei Volatility index was near 28%, its highest since April 19.

