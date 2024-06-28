AIRLINK 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.86%)
DGKC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.11%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.39%)
HUBC 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PPL 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
PTC 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.49%)
SEARL 57.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.73%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TRG 61.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.37%)
UNITY 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 8,306 Decreased By -7 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,599 Increased By 20.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,496 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 25,353 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Japan’s Topix hits 34-year peak as banks advance, tech rebounds

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 10:06am

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix stock index climbed to a 34-year high on Friday, as banks gained amid a gradual rise in domestic bond yields and technology shares rebounded from a sell-off in the previous day.

The Topix ended the morning session up 0.82% at 2,816.51, having earlier hit its highest since the country’s asset bubble burst in January 1990 at 2,821.86.

A sub-index of value shares jumped 1.05%, outpacing a 0.56% gain for growth shares.

The more tech-heavy Nikkei rallied 0.98% to 29,727.91, recouping all of Thursday’s 0.82% slide, but falling slightly short of Wednesday’s high.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 158 rose versus 63 that fell, with four flat.

The release of a closely watched US inflation indicator later in the day and crucial French elections this weekend, however, gave investors reasons to be cautious, said Maki Sawada, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

“With events like those coming up, it’s very hard to chase the Nikkei higher,” she said.

Japan’s Nikkei skids 1% as yen intervention risks rise

The top performing sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange were insurance, banking and securities , up 2.92%, 2.52% and 1.61%, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields rose to 1.08%, garnering support from hot Tokyo consumer price data that argued for another rate hike at the Bank of Japan’s July policy meeting.

Shares linked to chips and artificial intelligence (AI) were big winners on the Nikkei.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group rallied 3.21% to be the biggest points gainer on the index.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron and chip-testing machinery manufacturer Advantest were next, advancing 1.61% and 3.33% respectively. Advantest peer Lastertec jumped more than 4%.

