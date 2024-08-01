Part two of Kevin Costner’s new film to premiere at Venice Film Festival

MILAN: The second part of the Western series ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ by Kevin Costner will have its world premiere on Sept. 7, the closing day of the Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Wednesday, after the first part premiered in Cannes in May.

The film, to be shown in the out-of-competition section at the Italian festival, will be preceded by the screening of the first part of the saga, ‘Chapter One’.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is the star, director and producer of the multi-part movie, which covers a 15-year period before and after the 1861-1865 Civil War, when white settlers moved westwards, taking land from Native Americans.

Costner has completed the first two parts and intends to shoot two more, although he said at the Cannes Film Festival in France he was not sure how to finance them.

The 2024 edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 with many stars expected to attend after many stayed away last year due to the 2023 Hollywood actors’ strike.