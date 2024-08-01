AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
China stocks fall as manufacturing activity shrinks

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2024 12:13pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Thursday, following the biggest one-day gain in five months in the previous session, as a private sector survey showed the country’s manufacturing activity in July shrank for the first time in nine months, while a weakening yuan also dented investor sentiment.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.8 in July from 51.8 in the previous month, the lowest reading since October last year and missing analysts’ forecasts of 51.5.

The reading, which mostly covers smaller, export-oriented firms, was in line with an official PMI survey on Wednesday that showed manufacturing activity slipped to a five-month low.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Beyond that, Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said China’s property sector is set to drop further in the second half of 2024.

He cited data from the China Real Estate Information Corporation that contract sales volumes for top 100 developers declined 22.7% year-on-year in July against a 22.4% fall in June, despite the low base.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.22% at 2,932.14 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.57%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.03%, the consumer staples sector down 2.2%, the real estate index down 2.25% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.03%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.37% to 6,084.36, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.19% at 17,311.49.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.63%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.33% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.83%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.70% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 2.67%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.2295 per US dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 7.2265.

