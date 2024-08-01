China stocks fall as manufacturing activity shrinks

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Thursday, following the biggest one-day gain in five months in the previous session, as a private sector survey showed the country’s manufacturing activity in July shrank for the first time in nine months, while a weakening yuan also dented investor sentiment.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.8 in July from 51.8 in the previous month, the lowest reading since October last year and missing analysts’ forecasts of 51.5.

The reading, which mostly covers smaller, export-oriented firms, was in line with an official PMI survey on Wednesday that showed manufacturing activity slipped to a five-month low.

Beyond that, Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said China’s property sector is set to drop further in the second half of 2024.

He cited data from the China Real Estate Information Corporation that contract sales volumes for top 100 developers declined 22.7% year-on-year in July against a 22.4% fall in June, despite the low base.