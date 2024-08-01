AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PM talks about plan to attract FDI for IT

  • Premier expresses determination to make Pakistan a leading country in domain of artificial intelligence infrastructure
NNI Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 10:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said a strategy is being implemented to attract the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for building Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

Talking to a three-member delegation of Asia Internet Coalition led by Managing Director Jeff Paine in Islamabad Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the government is working on the promotion of the fundamental infrastructure based on Artificial Intelligence.

He expressed determination to make Pakistan a leading country in the region in the domain of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz directs preparing roadmap for increasing IT exports

The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps to ensure provision of the fastest and uninterrupted internet service in the country.

He said the entire governmental system is being digitized under the Digital Pakistan Initiatives.

Commenting on the digitization of Federal Board of Revenue, Shehbaz Sharif said it will be the milestone to track the economy towards digital frame-work and automatic system.

Matters pertaining to the data safety, code of conduct related to the content on internet and strategy to deal with electronic crimes were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that consultation is underway with all stakeholders on the draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja, IT expert Tania Aidrus and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Comments

200 characters
Nadeem Sheikh Aug 01, 2024 06:40am
Ref Data Safety; Strategies, Laws and implementation is ok, what we also need is civics schooling at primary level, for a civilized generation 20 years from now to help all sectors of development.
Recommended (0)
Ash Chak Aug 01, 2024 07:49am
More eyewash. Does the PM understand how much money it will take? AI spending is expected to grow to $6 Trillion. We don’t have a fraction of that.
Recommended (0)
T Aug 01, 2024 08:58am
when you have failed in one fdi you bring another bowl for begging.
Recommended (0)
KU Aug 01, 2024 09:20am
PM should for a moment apply his mind to economic realities, unaffordable cost of living facing nation, n perhaps follow UK govt's scraping £20 billions development projects for people's welfare.
Recommended (0)
abdul Aug 01, 2024 11:04am
yes, by interrupting internet services and social media platforms several times in a month
Recommended (0)
Hanif Aug 01, 2024 12:00pm
Corruption is at such height that there is no check and balance. At each point both khakhi and traffic police stands together hand-in-hand and catch hold of all kind of vehicles and even passer-by's and grabs bribe without any limitations. On the other hand if you need a police certificate for Visa or any other purpose nobody can get one without paying 5000 to 10000 rupees as bribe. I cannot elobrate the bribe that the court and other departments ask for any case or work. I hope peoples in all woke of share my views and will comment and provide their experiences and all the hardship they face in their daily life.
Recommended (0)
Itchy land Aug 01, 2024 12:46pm
Castles in the air.
Recommended (0)
KU Aug 01, 2024 01:22pm
@Hanif, you are 100% right.
Recommended (0)
Imran Sarr Aug 01, 2024 02:43pm
You cannot eat mangoes before plating and nourishing a mango tree. Majority of Pakistanis do not have basics of life, security, water, health, (1 of 2)
Recommended (0)
Imran Sarr Aug 01, 2024 02:43pm
manners and self of belonging and above all an accepted leadership.Bring all these and Pakistani youth will do the rest. (2 of 2)
Recommended (0)
Imran Sarr Aug 01, 2024 02:44pm
@Hanif, failed country unless drastic changes are made.
Recommended (0)
Imran Sarr Aug 01, 2024 03:14pm
@abdul, lol
Recommended (0)

