PM talks about plan to attract FDI for IT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said a strategy is being implemented to attract the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for building Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

Talking to a three-member delegation of Asia Internet Coalition led by Managing Director Jeff Paine in Islamabad Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the government is working on the promotion of the fundamental infrastructure based on Artificial Intelligence.

He expressed determination to make Pakistan a leading country in the region in the domain of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz directs preparing roadmap for increasing IT exports

The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps to ensure provision of the fastest and uninterrupted internet service in the country.

He said the entire governmental system is being digitized under the Digital Pakistan Initiatives.

Commenting on the digitization of Federal Board of Revenue, Shehbaz Sharif said it will be the milestone to track the economy towards digital frame-work and automatic system.

Matters pertaining to the data safety, code of conduct related to the content on internet and strategy to deal with electronic crimes were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that consultation is underway with all stakeholders on the draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja, IT expert Tania Aidrus and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.