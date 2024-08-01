AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
Russian collaboration: Feasibility study sought to set up a new steel mill

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 10:01am

ISLAMABAD: A high level Committee, headed by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has directed Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) to share feasibility study and business plan to attract investors for setting up of new Steel Mills with Russian collaboration, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

These instructions were issued during the fourth meeting of the Committee, which is preparing a wish list to be discussed during a high level visit of Pakistani authorities to Moscow, the sources added.

Minister for PD&SI, sources said, has reiterated that there is a need to chalk out potential projects/ proposals to be undertaken with Russia either on G2G or B2B basis. Further, Minister for PD&SI/ Convener of the Committee showed displeasure at the absence of secretaries of various Ministries/ Divisions.

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

After detailed discussion, the following decision were taken: (i) all remaining Ministries/ Division should submit strategy paper/ roadmap immediately; (ii) Pakistan Embassy in Russia should prepare a paper to identify sectors/ areas to be undertaken in G2G and B2B mode and also technical assistance that may be sought from Russia; (iii) M/o Commerce to carry out micro analysis of the potential areas/ sectors for substantial enhancement of exports to Russia; (iv) M/o Commerce in consultation with Board of Investment (BoI) to prepare a list of leading business houses doing trade and business with Russia so that a meeting may be held with them; (v) M/o Industries & Production should share feasibility study and business plan to attract investors for setting up of new Steel Mills with collaboration of Russia; (vi) M/o Communication and Railways should re-submit the proposal on regional connectivity; and (vii) M/o Communications and Railways to prepare comprehensive master plan on CPEC route to make it a regional connectivity hub for Europe, Central Asia Republic and Middle East.

The sources said, Committee Members have been requested to ensure their personal participation in the meeting for prompt decision making. The Committee co-opted Board of Investment as a Member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

T Aug 01, 2024 08:57am
ruin one and start over again.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M.KHALID Aug 01, 2024 10:53am
PLEASE FORGIVE THIS COUNTRY FOR SUCH NAUSTY EXPERIMENTS. SELLING EXISTING STEEL MILL AND WANT ONE MORE STEEL MILL FROM RUSSIA ............
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Yourname Aug 01, 2024 11:16am
What in the actual…. Why? So this second one can be run to the ground too?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nawaz Aug 01, 2024 12:23pm
one one side the Government is talking about getting rid of SOE's although they don't have the capacity to sell them. one the other side they are creating more SOE's. This is brainless approach.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fin Ring Mumtaz Aug 01, 2024 01:02pm
Abolish anti dumping duties. Protectionist regime must end. Feasibility studies also cost money.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tariq Afridi Aug 01, 2024 02:11pm
They are now working on the same pitch forgotten by our previous generation. Nothing more can get back from this exercise. Make sure your sincerely doing well for the country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tariq Afridi Aug 01, 2024 02:29pm
@Fin Ring Mumtaz , there is huge commission in awarding feasibility study. This country has gone to dogs.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

