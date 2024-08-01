AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024

Two cops among 3 die in Khyber terrorist attack

Published 01 Aug, 2024

PESHAWAR: Three people including two policemen and a passer-by civilian were killed and three others including two police personnel and a civilian injured in terrorist attack on a police checkpost in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Abbas the police checkpost at Charwazgai on Pak-Afghan Highway in Landi Kotal Tehsil was suddenly attacked by the terrorists.

As a result of the firing of unknown terrorists, two policemen including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) identified Alamzeb and a passer-by civilian were martyred.

He said one policeman and a civilian also sustained injuries, who were rushed to Landi Kotal Hospital from where they were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in a critical condition.

The DPO said soon after receiving the information of the attack, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot of the incident, but, in the meanwhile, the assailants escaped. He said security across the districted has been beefed up.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has condemned the firing of unknown persons on police in Landi Kotal, district Khyber.

