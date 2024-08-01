Two cops among 3 die in Khyber terrorist attack

PESHAWAR: Three people including two policemen and a passer-by civilian were killed and three others including two police personnel and a civilian injured in terrorist attack on a police checkpost in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Abbas the police checkpost at Charwazgai on Pak-Afghan Highway in Landi Kotal Tehsil was suddenly attacked by the terrorists.

As a result of the firing of unknown terrorists, two policemen including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) identified Alamzeb and a passer-by civilian were martyred.

He said one policeman and a civilian also sustained injuries, who were rushed to Landi Kotal Hospital from where they were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in a critical condition.

The DPO said soon after receiving the information of the attack, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot of the incident, but, in the meanwhile, the assailants escaped. He said security across the districted has been beefed up.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has condemned the firing of unknown persons on police in Landi Kotal, district Khyber.

