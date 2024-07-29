AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-29

CTD arrests 38 alleged terrorists of banned outfits in July

Safdar Rasheed Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 38 terrorists linked with a banned out during operations in different areas of Punjab in July.

According to sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 449 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 449 suspected persons were interrogated and 38 terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Muhammad Faheem, Ramdad, Waheedullah, Saudul Rehman, Muhammad Tahir Rashid, Rawalpindi, Sulaiman Tariq, Shahidullah, Rehman Gul, Rehman Gul, Sherjan, Ijazur Rehman, Subhanullah, Umra Yaz, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Samad, Muzaffar Nazir, Raqib, Shabbir, Dr. Iftikhar, Muhammad Zubair, Sikandar Osman, Zubair Nazir, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Imran, Zakaullah, Ali Fateh, Taj Muhammad, Shah Wali Khan, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Jagranwi, Ghulamullah, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Waseem, Asad Rehman, Muhammad Shah, Mufti, Muhammad Sabraz, Mudassar Khan, Rizwan Ahmed and Atif Rehman.

The sources said the terrorists belong to banned organizations Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan and Daesh.

The arrests were made during an intelligence based operation in Narowal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Jhang, Wahari, Khaniwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Nankana Sahib, Lodhran, Pakpattan, DG Khan, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Attock, they added.

One IED bomb, explosives 7691 grams, hand grenade 01, detonators 29, safety fuse wire 50 feet, prima card 2.8 feet, pistol. 03 and 23 bullets, rifle 01 including 15 bullets, banned books 14, banned magazines 11, pamphlets 266, stickers 234, flags 02, receipt boxes 05, mobile phones 06 and Rs.69470 in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The sources told that the terrorists had planned to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered cases against the arrested alleged terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, they added.

He said that 2581 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 107743 persons were checked, 412 suspects were arrested, 363 FIRs were registered and 461 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab CTD terrorists CTD Punjab

Comments

200 characters

CTD arrests 38 alleged terrorists of banned outfits in July

KE seeks PD’s help in getting MPCL gas

Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

Power export to China: feasibility study on the cards

IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Miftah says will move court against KE

Commodity traders say WHT to further fuel food inflation

IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

CTO Islamabad accused of ‘deceiving’ tax system

Read more stories