CTD arrests 38 alleged terrorists of banned outfits in July

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 38 terrorists linked with a banned out during operations in different areas of Punjab in July.

According to sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 449 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 449 suspected persons were interrogated and 38 terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Muhammad Faheem, Ramdad, Waheedullah, Saudul Rehman, Muhammad Tahir Rashid, Rawalpindi, Sulaiman Tariq, Shahidullah, Rehman Gul, Rehman Gul, Sherjan, Ijazur Rehman, Subhanullah, Umra Yaz, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Samad, Muzaffar Nazir, Raqib, Shabbir, Dr. Iftikhar, Muhammad Zubair, Sikandar Osman, Zubair Nazir, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Imran, Zakaullah, Ali Fateh, Taj Muhammad, Shah Wali Khan, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Jagranwi, Ghulamullah, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Waseem, Asad Rehman, Muhammad Shah, Mufti, Muhammad Sabraz, Mudassar Khan, Rizwan Ahmed and Atif Rehman.

The sources said the terrorists belong to banned organizations Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan and Daesh.

The arrests were made during an intelligence based operation in Narowal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Jhang, Wahari, Khaniwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Nankana Sahib, Lodhran, Pakpattan, DG Khan, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Attock, they added.

One IED bomb, explosives 7691 grams, hand grenade 01, detonators 29, safety fuse wire 50 feet, prima card 2.8 feet, pistol. 03 and 23 bullets, rifle 01 including 15 bullets, banned books 14, banned magazines 11, pamphlets 266, stickers 234, flags 02, receipt boxes 05, mobile phones 06 and Rs.69470 in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The sources told that the terrorists had planned to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered cases against the arrested alleged terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, they added.

He said that 2581 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 107743 persons were checked, 412 suspects were arrested, 363 FIRs were registered and 461 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.

