MoU inked to protect children’s rights

LAHORE: In landmark collaboration, Lahore Arts Council Alhamra and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advocate for and protect children’s rights.

The signing ceremony featured Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and NCRC Chairperson Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, who formalized the agreement to create a comprehensive plan for joint initiatives.

The partnership highlights children’s rights through various artistic and cultural platforms, including literature, theatre, music, and painting. Both institutions are committed to leveraging these mediums to raise awareness about child protection and welfare, fostering a more confident and constructive role for children in society.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed emphasized the importance of this collaboration in addressing the issues faced by children, stating, “We are dedicated to creating an ideal environment for the education, training, and protection of children’s rights. Through this MoU, we aim to nurture and develop the natural abilities of our youth” he added.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq echoed these sentiments, noting, “Empowering children to utilize their abilities is our primary goal. She said, “This MoU represents our unwavering commitment to this cause, and we are actively working day and night to achieve this significant objective.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, highlighted the critical role of Alhamra in addressing the sensitive conditions and rights violations that children face. She reiterated Alhamra’s efforts to ensure a supportive environment for children’s growth and development.

