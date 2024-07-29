AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-29

MoU inked to protect children’s rights

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: In landmark collaboration, Lahore Arts Council Alhamra and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advocate for and protect children’s rights.

The signing ceremony featured Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and NCRC Chairperson Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, who formalized the agreement to create a comprehensive plan for joint initiatives.

The partnership highlights children’s rights through various artistic and cultural platforms, including literature, theatre, music, and painting. Both institutions are committed to leveraging these mediums to raise awareness about child protection and welfare, fostering a more confident and constructive role for children in society.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed emphasized the importance of this collaboration in addressing the issues faced by children, stating, “We are dedicated to creating an ideal environment for the education, training, and protection of children’s rights. Through this MoU, we aim to nurture and develop the natural abilities of our youth” he added.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq echoed these sentiments, noting, “Empowering children to utilize their abilities is our primary goal. She said, “This MoU represents our unwavering commitment to this cause, and we are actively working day and night to achieve this significant objective.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, highlighted the critical role of Alhamra in addressing the sensitive conditions and rights violations that children face. She reiterated Alhamra’s efforts to ensure a supportive environment for children’s growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

mou NCRC Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Ayesha Raza Farooq children’s rights

Comments

200 characters

MoU inked to protect children’s rights

KE seeks PD’s help in getting MPCL gas

Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

Power export to China: feasibility study on the cards

IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Miftah says will move court against KE

Commodity traders say WHT to further fuel food inflation

IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

CTO Islamabad accused of ‘deceiving’ tax system

Read more stories