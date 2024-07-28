AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-28

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: A crisis of passport printing would take place in the country in case the Islamabad Customs department fails to timely clear consignments of ink cartridges of Directorate General of Immigration and Passport Office.

In this regard, Directorate General of Immigration and Passport Office has written a letter to the Collector of Customs concerning the clearance of consignments of production consumables/ ink cartridges on a deferred payments basis.

The DG Immigration and Passport informed the FBR that due to the non-availability of funds or due to delay in processing claims pertaining to customs duties/ taxes, the department cannot clear the consignments in time, which causes difficulties in maintaining the passport operations.

Interior Minister orders overseas Pakistanis to be issued urgent passports within 7 days

The directorate has informed the customs collectorate that a consignment of Ink cartridges is about to reach Islamabad International Airport on 28-07-2024 and needs clearance from Collector Customs for said consignment on an urgent basis. The vendor’s late dispatch of the required ink has resulted in a backlog of passports. This delay in passport printing could potentially lead to a national crisis, it said.

This Directorate General may be allowed to get the above-referred consignment of Production Consumable on a deferred payment basis, from customs to avert any crises, in the public interest, the passport office requested the Customs collectorate.

The Department does hereby undertake to clear the payments of customs on account of customs duties/taxes within 15 days from the day the consignments are released by customs authorities, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR Pakistani passport Passport printing DG Immigration and Passport ink cartridges

Comments

200 characters

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories