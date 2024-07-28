AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-28

Dalian iron ore slides on fresh China stimulus

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures snapped a three-session slide on Friday buoyed by fresh stimulus from top consumer China, but remained on track for a weekly loss amid concerns about demand from the ailing property sector.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.95% higher at 782.5 yuan ($107.94) a metric ton.

The contract was down 2.31% on a weekly basis. The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 2.29% higher at $102.20 a ton, as of 0401 GMT, shedding 4.41% so far this week. China’s industrial metals complex is “pumped” by an allocation of 300 billion yuan ($41.40 billion) in bond funds for economic recovery, which includes subsidies for replacing and upgrading steel-intensive consumer and industrial goods, said Cameron Law, a commodities analyst at Navigate Commodities.

While the stimulus package is bullish for manufacturing activity, its overall size will not be sufficient to mitigate the construction sector’s “ongoing capitulation” or address the Chinese consumer’s attitude towards property, said Law.

Reports of rising steel inventories from China highlight ongoing weakness in the steel market amid a slump in construction activity in the property sector, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Stocks of finished steel products at traders’ warehouses in 132 Chinese cities declined 0.8% week-on-week during July 19-25 to reach a one-month low of 21 million tons, but were up 11.9% year-on-year, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

The market is now looking ahead to the Politburo meeting next week for new measures that may support economic growth, added the ANZ analysts.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE rose, with coking coal and coke up 0.41% and 0.67%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange recorded gains. Rebar added nearly 1%, hot-rolled coil advanced about 0.9%, wire rod rose 0.5%, and stainless steel ticked up almost 0.2%.

Yuan iron ore Dalian iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore slides on fresh China stimulus

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories