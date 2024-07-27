PTI postpones Islamabad protest until Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the postponement of its planned protest in Islamabad, which was initially scheduled for today.

PTI regional president Aamir Mughal shared the latest updates regarding the change in plans, as the protest had been earlier scheduled on Friday 3pm

Mughal explained that the party had adopted a legal route, applying for permission from the deputy commissioner (DC) on July 23. However, after not receiving the necessary approval, the matter was referred to the Islamabad High Court.

“The court has expressed its intention to allow the protest on Monday and reserved the decision,” Mughal stated, emphasizing the party’s respect for the legal process. “A reserved decision has not been pronounced yet, and we respect the court and the law.”

Taking into confidence the central leadership of the party, the decision was made to postpone the protest until Monday. Mughal reiterated that this move was in respect of the court’s pending decision.

“The court said that the protest on Monday will be held for eighty days,” Mughal noted, underscoring the party’s commitment to peaceful and lawful demonstrations.

In the interest of maintaining respect for judicial proceedings and ensuring compliance with legal requirements, PTI has rescheduled today’s protest to Monday.

Meanwhile, in a series of coordinated raids since late Wednesday night, police conducted extensive operations targeting members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) across various cities in Pakistan after they announced a protest sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk after Friday prayers.