AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-27

Zindigi launched industry-first real-time Advance Salary+ feature

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

KARACHI: Zindigi has launched the industry-first real-time Advance Salary+ feature, which offer up to 12-month loans for salaried individuals at the most competitive rates.

Zindigi continues to redefine financial convenience with its latest Advance Salary+ feature. Through this loan offering Zindigi will offer 3,6,9 & 12-month loans which enhance financing options for salaried individuals at the most competitive rates. Building on its AI-driven technologies, Zindigi now offers a hassle-free solution designed to meet the immediate financial needs without any documentation.

This innovation not only enhances accessibility but also sets a new standard in user-centric financial solutions. Unlike traditional loan offerings, the Advance Salary+ Loan stands out by eliminating the need for documentation, simplifying the borrowing process significantly.

Aimed to provide maximum convenience to users, Advance Salary+ offers flexible tenure options up to 12 months, allowing borrowers to tailor their repayment plans according to their financial situation. Loan amounts are personalized and based on multiples of the borrower's salary, ensuring each applicant receives the appropriate level of support.

Talal Ur Rehman, Head of Digital Lending & Wealth Management at Zindigi said that this product marks a significant stride in our mission to democratize financial access. It’s about making financial support accessible to those who previously faced challenges in securing timely credit, he added.

He said that offered to Zindigi’s enterprise customers, this solution opens door to other enterprises across Pakistan ranging from large to micro sized to add on to this service to their employee offering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Digital banking services Zindigi Advance Salary+ feature loan offering salaried individuals Advance Salary+ Loan

Comments

200 characters

Zindigi launched industry-first real-time Advance Salary+ feature

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

Read more stories