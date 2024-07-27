AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

‘CM's Children's Emergency Care Program’ launched in Punjab

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: Under the Chief Minister's Children's Emergency Care Program, the Punjab government has established telemedicine satellite centers in all public secondary care hospitals (DHQ-THQ) across Punjab, in partnership with ChildLife Foundation.

The announcement was made at the Primary and Secondary Health Conference held here Friday.

It may be added that by improving emergency care can help reduce child mortality by 50%. ChildLife is operating children emergency rooms at Mayo Hospital Lahore and Children’s Hospital Multan.

The provincial health ministers Khawaja Imran Nazeer and Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, CEOs and Medical Superintendents of all districts and tehsils were present at the event.

The CEO of ChildLife Foundation Dr. Ahson Rabbani said the foundation provides life-saving treatment to more than two million children annually – 24/7 and free of cost. It manages Children's Emergency Rooms (ERs) & Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) across Pakistan, in partnership with the governments. The organization is working to make free quality emergency care accessible to children across the country.

"We are immensely grateful for the collaboration with the Health Department of the Government of Punjab. With ChildLife’s shared vision through partnerships, we are saving the future of Pakistan. Through our joint efforts, we can provide free-of-charge, round-the-clock treatment to children in need, regardless of their socio-economic status," said Dr. Ahson Rabbani.

