JI sit-in: Red Zone sealed by ICT admin

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sealed the Red Zone by placing containers in the wake of a sit-in announced by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at D-Chowk against the massive increase in electricity prices.

The administration also blocked other roads leading to the Red Zone and the federal capital by placing shipping containers.

The authorities blocked Faizabad to Murree Road on the expressway, Srinagar Highway, Rawat T crossing, Peshawar GT-Road, and several other roads in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi causing traffic jams. A heavy contingent of police was deployed at D-Chowk, Faizabad interchange, Murree road, and other areas to prevent the entry of protesters into Islamabad. Containers were placed at different locations, however, a small passage had been left for motorists.

To prevent the entry of protesters from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the authorities closed the routes leading to the federal capital and deployed police personnel at entry and exit points.

Furthermore, the district administration of the twin cities had imposed Section 144 prohibiting assemblies, processions, and protests ahead of rallies announced by opposition parties.

The capital administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those who are found involved in violation of Section 144.

The JI protesting against a massive hike in electricity prices while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other religious parties have announced countrywide protests against the Supreme Court’s decision in the Mubarak Sani case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also announced a protest to press for the release of the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and a price hike in the country. However, PTI on Friday called off its protest.

The city police arrested several JI workers gathered at D-Chowk and other areas for protest. Following, the blockage of the road and police action, JI announced that it would stage sit in at three different places in twin cities including Zero Point, Murree Road, and Chungi 26, GT Road. JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman along with Liaqat Baloch, Mian Muhammad Aslam, and other leaders led the sit-in at Zero Point.

Ameerul Azeem secretary general JI along with other leaders led the sit-in at Murree Road. Dr Attaur Rehman, central Naib Amer and Professor Muhammad Ibrahim lead the sit at Chungi 26. The JI chief said that his workers will stage sit-ins wherever the administration blocks the road and JI will continue its sit-in till the fulfillment of their demands.

Despite the blockage of the road, a large number of JI workers gathered at Murree Road, at different locations in Islamabad and Islamabad Toll Plaza.

The JI chief while addressing the protesters said that the present government is the product of Forms 47. Police have conducted raids at JI offices and arrested hundreds of JI workers, he said.

He urged the government to release JI workers as staging peaceful protest is their constitutional right, adding that if you arrest 1,000 workers then more than 100,000 will join the protest.

