Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

Rescue scouts train 114 students

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: As many as 114 students from various schools, colleges and universities have been trained as life savers and rescue scouts in Rescue Scouts Summer Camp organized by Community Safety Wing of the Service at Emergency Services Academy.

These Rescue Scouts were trained through practical demonstration of essential lifesaving skills like CPR and bleeding control, first-aid, fire safety, road safety, health & hygiene and clean & green Pakistan.

The Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer witnessed the demonstrations of week-long training and participated in plantation activity with students.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Secretary Emergency Services Department took a promise from the participants to always drive their motorbikes in the left lane with speed under 50 km/h to avoid road traffic crash. He said that an accident is occurring in every 1.28 minute in Punjab and 83% road traffic crash victims are associated with motorbikes.

Earlier, the Head of Community Safety & Information Deeba Shahnaz said the participants of the camp have also been provided exposure of height rescue techniques and swimming on purpose-built simulators established in Emergency Services Academy.

