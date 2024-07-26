AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

Reuters Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 04:44pm

LONDON: Oil prices were little changed on Friday but on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, pressured by muted demand in China and expectations of a Gaza ceasefire deal that could ease Middle East tensions and accompanying supply concerns.

Brent crude futures for September dipped 1 cent to $82.36 a barrel by 0744 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September fell 6 cents to $78.22.

The benchmarks have lost about 5% in the past three weeks. Brent is trading marginally lower this week while WTI is down more than 2%.

Chinese data this week showed the country’s apparent oil demand fell 8.1% to 13.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, prompting concerns over consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.

“The weakness is likely driven by gasoline and diesel, as rising new energy and autonomous driving vehicles become more popular,” ANZ said.

In the Middle East, hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza have been gaining momentum. The leaders of Australia, New Zealand and Canada called for an immediate ceasefire in a joint statement on Friday.

Oil edges up on upbeat US economic data

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help efforts at reaching a ceasefire deal, striking a tougher tone than President Joe Biden.

A ceasefire has been the subject of negotiations for months, but U.S. officials believe the parties are closer than ever to an agreement for a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release by Hamas of women, sick, elderly and wounded hostages.

Oil price declines were capped, however, by threats to production from Canadian wildfires, a large U.S. crude stocks draw and continued hopes of a September cut to U.S. interest rates after strong economic data, said PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

SBP widely seen cutting key policy rate on Monday

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Fire erupts in Kashif Center at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories