ECO member countries: Dar reaffirms support to enhance intra-regional trade

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support in enhancing intra-regional trade among the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries and its reforms agenda.

Dar was speaking to the visiting Secretary General ECO, Ambassador Khusrav Noziri, who called on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the outgoing Secretary General of the ECO apprised the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister about ECO’s initiatives and activities as well as his reforms agenda to revitalise ECO during his tenure.

It stated that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the Secretary General’s services for the organisation. “He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support in enhancing intra-regional trade among ECO member countries and ECO reforms agenda,” he added.

Noting that former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Dr Asad Majeed Khan will take up the mantle of ECO Secretary General in August, the deputy prime minister expressed the hope that Dr Khan would continue the good work done by Ambassador Noziri in his three-year tenure.

