CBD Punjab participates in UNEP workshop in DUBAI

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), a leader in transformative urban development projects, participated in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) technical study and workshop on District Cooling Systems.

This prestigious event was hosted by Empower, a renowned leader in district cooling services, in collaboration with Tabreed, a key player based in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop gathered global experts and industry leaders to explore innovative solutions and best practices in district cooling systems, which are essential for sustainable urban development.

CBD Punjab was represented by Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, and Deputy Director Renewable Energy & Smart City Solutions, Yasir Khattak. Their presence underscored CBD Punjab's commitment to integrating advanced cooling technologies and sustainable infrastructure within its ongoing and future projects.

As advocates for sustainable development, Asif Iqbal and Yasir Khattak actively engaged in in-depth discussions and collaborative sessions with industry leaders, including the CEO of Empower and other distinguished participants from various countries. These interactions highlighted CBD Punjab's dedication to adopting global best practices and contributing to environmentally friendly urban environments.

The UNEP workshop provided an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, focusing on the significance of district cooling systems in creating energy-efficient urban landscapes. These systems, which leverage centralized cooling plants to distribute chilled water through an underground network of insulated pipes, significantly reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

During the event, Director Project Management, CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal, expressed his thoughts on the importance of district cooling systems. He stated, "We are honoured to be part of this significant initiative by UNEP. District cooling systems are essential for creating energy-efficient and environmentally friendly urban environments.

Our participation reflects CBD Punjab's dedication to adopting global best practices and contributing to sustainable development. He highlighted that CBD Punjab is committed to incorporating these cutting-edge technologies to enhance the quality of life for its communities while minimizing the environmental footprint of its projects.

By leveraging expertise from global leaders, CBD Punjab aims to implement innovative solutions that align with international standards and practices, ensuring that its projects are not only sustainable but also resilient and adaptable to future challenges. CBD Punjab’s involvement in this workshop exemplifies its proactive approach towards sustainable urban development.

By participating in global forums and engaging with international experts, CBD Punjab is poised to lead the way in implementing advanced cooling technologies and sustainable infrastructure in its projects.

