AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Azma Bokhari raises questions over double standard in justice

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Punjab, Azma Bokhari, said that the current government working like an opposition because every action it takes is rendered ineffective.

Talking to the media, here on Thursday, Azma Bokhari remarked, “There is a relentless force ensuring justice, but any government action results in relief within five minutes, while our petitions are delayed due to judicial holidays.”

Are these summer vacations only for the Muslim League (N), she questioned? I came today to see if the relief meant for the nation’s daughters is also extended to PML-N members or just PTI's, she added.

“Unfortunately, the double standard in justice is evident. We cannot enact the Defamation Act; we initiate legal action, but it does not proceed. It seems justice is only for one party,” Azma said, adding: “I've come to ask the court when we will receive justice. Are the daughters of only one party part of the nation, or are we too? Are Maryam Nawaz and Maryam Aurangzeb not daughters of the nation?”

Despite despicable and odious propaganda, my leader Maryam Nawaz remains committed to public service and strives to provide Punjab's people with air ambulances, free medicines, laptops, electric bikes, virtual police stations and trying to provide protection for girls, she said.

The minister said, “In the High Court, a petition is filed in two minutes, and a number is allotted in 15 minutes. I came to see if I would also receive justice in the same manner. Those supporting PTI’s founder are secure; no one else is.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Justice PMLN Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister

Comments

200 characters

Azma Bokhari raises questions over double standard in justice

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories