Azma Bokhari raises questions over double standard in justice

LAHORE: Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Punjab, Azma Bokhari, said that the current government working like an opposition because every action it takes is rendered ineffective.

Talking to the media, here on Thursday, Azma Bokhari remarked, “There is a relentless force ensuring justice, but any government action results in relief within five minutes, while our petitions are delayed due to judicial holidays.”

Are these summer vacations only for the Muslim League (N), she questioned? I came today to see if the relief meant for the nation’s daughters is also extended to PML-N members or just PTI's, she added.

“Unfortunately, the double standard in justice is evident. We cannot enact the Defamation Act; we initiate legal action, but it does not proceed. It seems justice is only for one party,” Azma said, adding: “I've come to ask the court when we will receive justice. Are the daughters of only one party part of the nation, or are we too? Are Maryam Nawaz and Maryam Aurangzeb not daughters of the nation?”

Despite despicable and odious propaganda, my leader Maryam Nawaz remains committed to public service and strives to provide Punjab's people with air ambulances, free medicines, laptops, electric bikes, virtual police stations and trying to provide protection for girls, she said.

The minister said, “In the High Court, a petition is filed in two minutes, and a number is allotted in 15 minutes. I came to see if I would also receive justice in the same manner. Those supporting PTI’s founder are secure; no one else is.”

