Punjab decides to develop Shahpur Cattle Mandi as a model market

Recorder Report Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 08:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has decided to develop Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Mandi as a model cattle market where besides various facilities accommodation and vaccination camps will also be set up.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Cattle Market Company while giving a detailed briefing on the development plans and designs of Shahpur Kanjran Mandi Lahore and Malho Mor Cattle Mandi Faisalabad.

The Punjab Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired the briefing arranged by the Punjab Catle Market Management and Development Committee here on Thursday.

Chairman Committee Ibrahim Tariq Shafi, Chief Executive Officer Salman Taseer and other members of the committee and representatives of PITB participated.

Speaking on this occasion Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the focus of the Chief Minister of Punjab is on the development of the livestock sector for which the Punjab government has allocated a significant amount in the recent budget. The improvement of livestock farmers and various projects for prosperity of farmers are being launched.

He maintained that the Punjab government is ensuring the provision of maximum facilities to the exporters of animals. Disease free zones are being established in Punjab where all the animals will be registered and tagged.

The Minister further said that after some time, unregistered animals will not be seen in the slaughter model Markets/Mandis. The provincial minister added that 80 percent of the animals in Punjab are being used for milk and breeding, which need to be used for export purposes through the implementation of the fattening program.

He directed to make the complete data of the transporters and the registration of all the drivers of the trucks compulsory. He appreciated the free tagging service of the animals by the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company and stressed that company would improve the markets of Lahore and Jhang on priority basis by using their most of funds.

