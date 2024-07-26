AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Maryam vows to extend quality healthcare services

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 08:15am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that they are determined to saving lives of innocent children and providing them better health services.

“Steps are being taken to provide access to the best treatment facilities to every child in Punjab,” the CM said while chairing a meeting with a delegation of Child Life Foundation, led by its vice-chairman Muhammad Sohail Taba, to discuss collaboration for the provision of best medical facilities to children across Punjab. Discussions were held on the possibility of introducing second shift in hospitals.

The CM said, “Significant positive changes have taken place in the health sector of Punjab.”

She reviewed measures related to training of medical personnel for the delivery of best health services. She also discussed launch of tele-medicine and digital health services related to child health in remote areas.

Earlier, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by vice-chairman Child Life Foundation that 159 telemedicine satellite centers have been set up in government hospitals. He highlighted, “Thanks to quality emergency care, child deaths have been reduced by 50%, as 24 hours free services are provided in emergency rooms.”

The Child Life Foundation delegation appreciated the vision and services of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding reforms in the health sector, and assured her of their full cooperation and support in this regard.

Chief Executive Child Life Foundation Dr Ahsan Rabbani, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a meeting with a delegation of online cab service provider-Careem, led by its General Manager Imran Salim said, “We are introducing rules to improve rider services.”

During the meeting, suggestions were floated for better employment opportunities for the youth especially women. She also discussed the provision of better transport facilities for people through information technology.

The CM sought a plan from the authorities concerned to improve the services provider sector. She directed to ensure the use of safety gear for Careem bike riders in all cases.

She said, “We are expanding the scope of free Wi-Fi project after Lahore and Kasur. Free Wi-Fi will make it easier for citizens, especially women, to get online transport.”

The CM said, “The Punjab government will encourage every initiative that leads to generate business activity and employment opportunities for the youth.”

Careem’s General Manager Imran Salim said, “Careem is committed to providing safe, reliable and quality transport services to the people of Punjab.”

