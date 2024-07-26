AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
FESCO appoints Umer Farooq as new BOD chairman

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:57am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) new Board of Director (BOD) has been constituted with Umer Farooq Khan as its Chairman.

An introductory meeting of the new Board was held on Zoom here at FESCO Headquarter in which the new Chairman Umer Farooq Khan and other BOD members also participated.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir welcomed the all board members to FESCO and gave them a briefing regarding the affairs of FESCO.

Newly formed BOD Chairman Omer Farooq Khan Chairman, Board Members including Zoe Khurshid, Engr Pervaiz Iqbal, Adil Bashir, Amir Zia, Hassan Raza Saeed, Qamar SarwarAbbasi, Lubna Usman, CEO FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir, Company Secretary Abid Rashid, DG (HR) Farrukh Aftab, CFO Mian Nazir Ahmed and Deputy Company Secretary Saeed Raza also attended the interlocutory meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

