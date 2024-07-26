AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Activities at Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,774 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,014 tonnes of import cargo and 63,760 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 114,014 comprised of 55,133 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,041 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 51,840 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 63,760 comprised of 53,532 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,650 tonnes of Mill Scale & 570 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Interasia Accelerate, Silver Valerie, Feng He Hai & Zhong Gu Ji Nan berths at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Msc Chiara X, African Leopard, Jin Hong & Borkuma sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, EF Emma, Hafnia Seine and Al-Thakira left the port on today morning while another ship ‘Fisher’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 53,395 tonnes, comprising 42,570 tonnes imports cargo and 10,825 tonnes export cargo carried in 315 Containers (315 TEUs Imports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Gulf Diamond and Bolan & four more ships, MSC Positano, Maersk Cairo, Seaspan Ganges and ONE Modern scheduled load/offload Rice, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Thursday 25th July, 2024 .

