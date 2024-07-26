AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Jul 26, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Protest against excessive power bills: Shops in Saddar to remain shut during afternoon hours

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:23am

KARACHI: All Saddar Alliance of Market and Mall Association on Thursday announced protests to keep businesses closed in afternoon against the excessive electricity bills.

In response to the soaring electricity bills, the association said that traders will close their markets between 12 pm till 3 pm from Friday to Thursday. The protest aims to resent the excessive billing is starting from July 26.

According to the association representative - Fahim Noori, the protesting markets will remain shut for three hours a day with demonstrations from 2 pm to 3 pm every day across the week.

The alliance, which comprises 45,000 shops in the Saddar area, has declared that if their demands are not met after a week of protests, they will escalate to a full-day strike. Additionally, they plan to stage sit-ins outside the markets.

Chairman, Altaf Lala emphasized the impact of the increased electricity tariffs on businesses, stating, “It has become impossible to conduct business with these electricity prices.”

He added that small businesses are particularly affected, with electricity bills skyrocketing from Rs 20,000 to Rs 100,000.

The protest will affect major shopping centers and markets, including Madina City Mall, Rex Center, Kareem Center, D Mall, Zainab Market, Surgical Market, and Victoria Market, all located along Abdullah Haroon Road.

The All Saddar Alliance demands an immediate reduction in electricity prices, urging the government to take a swift action to make the business environment viable once again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity bills Altaf Lala Saddar

