PQGTL, Yousuf Dewan Group sign MoU

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) and Yousuf Dewan Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce ‘Auto Takaful product’ tailored specifically for the newly launched electric vehicle Honri – both variants 2.0 and 3.0 – and for commercial vehicle Shehzore.

The MoU was signed by the Chairman, Yousuf Dewan Group Dewan Muhammad Yousuf and CEO, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Saqib Zeeshan.

Dewan Muhammad Yousuf, Chairman of Yousuf Dewan Group, emphasized the strategic benefits of this partnership, “We are pleased to join hands with Pak-Qatar General Takaful to enhance customer satisfaction through motor Takaful coverage for our electric and commercial vehicles. This partnership is a testament to our commitment towards delivering exceptional Takaful protection and service excellence to our valued customers.”

Saqib Zeeshan, CEO of PQGTL, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, “We anticipate forming a lasting partnership with Yousuf Dewan Companies to expand our Takaful coverage to include electric vehicles, alongside private and commercial vehicles. This collaboration will ensure a significant milestone in elevating motor Takaful coverage, offering comprehensive coverage for a wider audience of vehicle owners nationwide.”

