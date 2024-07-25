AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
Jul 25, 2024
Print Print 2024-07-25

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 09:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has revised its positive adjustment request for Discos to Rs2.6307 per unit from Rs2.1057 per unit for June 2024, mainly due to revision in previous adjustments, RLNG prices through an addendum meant to recover additional Rs34.4 billion from the pockets of consumers.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on July 31, 2024, to finalise its decisions based on the revised data.

According to data submitted to the Nepra, in June 2024, hydel generation was 4,729 GWh constituting 35.13 per cent of total generation. The average generation cost of hydel electricity is Rs5.92 per unit, however, its cost is not included in the FCA’s adjustment request.

FY24 power generation drops 2pc YoY

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,489 GWh in June 2024 which was 11.06 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs11.0295 per unit, whereas, 637 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs15.5349 per unit (4.74 per cent).

Generation from HSD was nil, whereas, generation from RFO was just 263 GWh (1.95 per cent of total generation) at Rs31.6108 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,166 GWh (8.66 per cent) at Rs13.9275 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,437 GWh (18.10 per cent of total generation) at Rs26.3286 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 19,98 GWh at Rs1.5255 per unit (14.85 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 48 GWh at Rs26.6597 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 60 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 516 GWh, 3.83 per cent of total generation and solar at 118 GWh, 0.87 per cent of total generation in June 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 13,459 GWh, at a basket price of Rs8.8938 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs119.704 billion.

