‘Seed industry holds key role in national development’

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:24am

HYDERABAD: In a compelling address at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, emphasized that the development of Pakistan’s seed industry could lead the nation to significant milestones. He outlined that a 5% annual growth in agriculture could halve poverty rates within a decade.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day training workshop on “Advancement of Cotton Varieties through Hybridization Techniques” hosted by the Seed Development and Production Center (SPDC) and the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at Senate Hall of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, on Wednesday.

Dr Marri stressed that increasing certified seed production by 20 percent would not only secure food supply but also enable Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency in various crops. He highlighted ongoing collaborative projects with China in the seed sector, aimed at enhancing hybrid technology and reducing dependency on foreign sources.

“Recognizing seeds as an industry and bolstering the platform for public and private breeders at the national level is imperative,” Dr Marri stated.

Dr Marri underscored the importance of improved seeds and food security in ensuring food sovereignty for the people of Pakistan, guaranteeing them access to healthy, nutritious, and sufficient food.

Dr Mazharuddin Keerio, Director of Agriculture Research Sindh, affirmed SAU’s commitment to providing certified seeds. He commended the university’s SPDC for its experimental seed work and its partnerships with national and international institutions. The event in Karachi brought together key stakeholders, including agricultural, research, and educational institutions, breeders, private sector entities, and progressive farmers.

The ceremony also featured insights from SPDC Director Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Dr Shahnawaz Marri, and Javed Ahmed. To conclude the event, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Aijaz Ahmed Khooharo, Dr Mazharuddin Keerio, and Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro presented appreciation certificates to the workshop participants and organizers.

