Plea against court fees: LHC seek reply from respondents

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the respondents by August 08 in a petition against increase in court fees.

A citizen Uzma Tanveer contended in her petitioner that the Punjab Government on June 26 last increased court fees including the ticket fee for filing cases from rupees one to rupees 100.

The petitioner said the significant increase in court fees would impose an additional financial burden on the public.

The petitioner contended that this making access to justice more difficult for the common man.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to invalidate the government’s amendment to increase court fees.

