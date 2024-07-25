Gold prices soar

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Wednesday saw a big leap after the global bullion value crossed $2400 an ounce, traders said.

The midweek trade posted a gain of Rs2300 in the gold prices, growing to Rs252, 800 per tola with Rs216, 735 per 10 grams, up by Rs1972.

Bullion value on the world market reached $2413 per ounce up by $22 with silver selling just over $29 an ounce, traders cited. Domestically, silver prices stood firm at Rs2920 per tola and Rs2503.42 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024