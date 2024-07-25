AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 108.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
DGKC 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.8%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 42.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 151.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
NBP 48.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.69%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.62 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.1%)
UNITY 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,440 Increased By 34 (0.4%)
BR30 26,548 Increased By 94.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 79,741 Increased By 344.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,598 Increased By 79.5 (0.31%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-25

Santander lifts outlook after record first half profit

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2024 07:08am

MADRID: Spanish banking giant Santander lifted its outlook for 2024 on Wednesday after posting a record first-half net profit due to a strong retail banking performance.

Spain’s leading bank, which has a strong presence in Europe and Latin America, booked a net profit of 6.06 billion euros ($6.57 billion) during the first six months of 2024, up from 5.24 billion euros from the same time last year, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Like other European banks, Santander has benefited from a sharp rise in interest rates.

Santander European banks

Comments

200 characters

Santander lifts outlook after record first half profit

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories